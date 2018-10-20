Check Your Tickets: 4 NYers Win $1M in Mega Millions

No one won the big Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, but four tickets sold in New York won $1 million, including one sold in the Bronx. (Published 10 minutes ago)

No Big Jackpot, But 1M Winning Ticket Sold in Bronx

Although no one won the big Mega Millions jackpot, four New Yorkers still have a million reasons to celebrate.

Four tickets matching five numbers -- but not the Mega Ball -- each won a $1 million prize.

They were sold in the Bronx, Yonkers, Middletown and Niagara Falls. All were Quick Pick tickets.

The tickets were sold at:

Jardy Wines Liquors, 486 E. 169th St., the Bronx

Shoprite/Wakefern, 278 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers

Chestnut Mart, 176 West Main Street, Middletown,

Tops Markets, 4235 Military Road, Niagara Falls

The winning numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.