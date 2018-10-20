Check Your Tickets: 4 NYers Win $1M in Mega Millions

Although no one won the big Mega Millions jackpot, four New Yorkers still have a million reasons to celebrate.
Four tickets matching five numbers -- but not the Mega Ball -- each won a $1 million prize.
They were sold in the Bronx, Yonkers, Middletown and Niagara Falls. All were Quick Pick tickets.
The tickets were sold at:
- Jardy Wines Liquors, 486 E. 169th St., the Bronx
- Shoprite/Wakefern, 278 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers
- Chestnut Mart, 176 West Main Street, Middletown,
- Tops Markets, 4235 Military Road, Niagara Falls
The winning numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.
Because no one won the big jackpot, it swelled to $1.6 billion.
It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.