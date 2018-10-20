Check Your Tickets: 4 NYers Win $1M in Mega Millions - NBC New York
Check Your Tickets: 4 NYers Win $1M in Mega Millions

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    No one won the big Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, but four tickets sold in New York won $1 million, including one sold in the Bronx.

    Although no one won the big Mega Millions jackpot, four New Yorkers still have a million reasons to celebrate. 

    Four tickets matching five numbers -- but not the Mega Ball -- each won a $1 million prize. 

    They were sold in the Bronx, Yonkers, Middletown and Niagara Falls. All were Quick Pick tickets. 

    The tickets were sold at: 

    Alexandra Lo Re

    • Jardy Wines Liquors, 486 E. 169th St., the Bronx
    • Shoprite/Wakefern, 278 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers 
    • Chestnut Mart, 176 West Main Street, Middletown, 
    • Tops Markets, 4235 Military Road, Niagara Falls 
    The winning numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.
    Because no one won the big jackpot, it swelled to $1.6 billion
    It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

