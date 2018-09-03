No Injuries After Shot Fired Along West Indian American Day Parade Route, Sources Say - NBC New York
No Injuries After Shot Fired Along West Indian American Day Parade Route, Sources Say

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    West Indian Day Parade Sees Music, Dancing, Security

    Gunfire caused some chaos and confusion at the West Indian American Day Parade Monday evening, but no one was injured and the parade went on. Marc Santia reports.

    (Published 15 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • One or two shots were fired along the West Indian American Day Parade route Monday evening, but no one was injured

    • The shots were fired near the corner of Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights just after 5 p.m.

    • Shell casings were recovered from the scene, but no injuries were reported, law enforcement sources said

    One or two shots were fired along the West Indian American Day Parade route in Brooklyn Monday evening, but no one was injured, law enforcement sources said. 

    The shots were fired near the corner of Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights just after 5 p.m., according to law enforcement sources. 

    Shell casings were recovered from the scene, but no injuries were reported, the sources said.

    Security at the parade, which follows a pre-dawn street party called J'Ouvert, has been ramped up in recent years to prevent violence that marred the events in past years. 

