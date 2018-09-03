Gunfire caused some chaos and confusion at the West Indian American Day Parade Monday evening, but no one was injured and the parade went on. Marc Santia reports.

One or two shots were fired along the West Indian American Day Parade route in Brooklyn Monday evening, but no one was injured, law enforcement sources said.

Security at the parade, which follows a pre-dawn street party called J'Ouvert, has been ramped up in recent years to prevent violence that marred the events in past years.