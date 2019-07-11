What to Know NJT bus driver who struck, killed boy riding bike on Memorial Day will not be charged or receive summonses related to incident, police say

The New Jersey Transit bus driver who struck and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bike on Memorial Day in an incident described as "gut-wrenching" will not be charged or receive summonses related to the tragedy, authorities say.

Alvin Maracalho was riding home and had just entered the crosswalk on West Church Street when he was hit by the bus, which was making a sharp left turn, police said. The local mayor in Bergenfield previously described the case as gut-wrenching.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead within an hour of arriving, police said at the time. The Bergen County Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was called to assist in the investigation.

Police previously said the driver was a 58-year-old woman from Paterson who was treated and released from a hospital after suffering distress following the accident. Witnesses said she was crying and in shock at the scene.

"Upon completion of our thorough investigation, there will not be any criminal charges or motor vehicle summonses issued to the driver of the NJ Transit Bus. This was a truly tragic accident. We pray the family finds peace during these most difficult times," Bergenfield police said Thursday.