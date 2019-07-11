No Charges for NJ Transit Driver Who Fatally Struck 10-Year-Old Boy on Bike Memorial Day - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Flash Flood Warnings, Watches in Effect
logo_nyc_2x

No Charges for NJ Transit Driver Who Fatally Struck 10-Year-Old Boy on Bike Memorial Day

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    No Charges for NJ Transit Driver Who Fatally Struck 10-Year-Old Boy on Bike Memorial Day
    News 4

    What to Know

    • NJT bus driver who struck, killed boy riding bike on Memorial Day will not be charged or receive summonses related to incident, police say

    • Alvin Maracalho, 10, was riding home and had just entered the crosswalk on West Church Street in Bergenfield when he was struck

    • Police previously said the driver was 58-year-old woman from Paterson who was treated and released from a hospital after suffering distress

    The New Jersey Transit bus driver who struck and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bike on Memorial Day in an incident described as "gut-wrenching" will not be charged or receive summonses related to the tragedy, authorities say.

    Alvin Maracalho was riding home and had just entered the crosswalk on West Church Street when he was hit by the bus, which was making a sharp left turn, police said. The local mayor in Bergenfield previously described the case as gut-wrenching.

    The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead within an hour of arriving, police said at the time. The Bergen County Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was called to assist in the investigation.

    Police previously said the driver was a 58-year-old woman from Paterson who was treated and released from a hospital after suffering distress following the accident. Witnesses said she was crying and in shock at the scene.

    "Upon completion of our thorough investigation, there will not be any criminal charges or motor vehicle summonses issued to the driver of the NJ Transit Bus. This was a truly tragic accident. We pray the family finds peace during these most difficult times," Bergenfield police said Thursday. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us