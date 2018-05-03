Police are looking for a trio of suspects believed to be between 17 and 20 years old who blindsided a 17-year-old on a Queens street over the weekend, knocking him to the ground, stealing his Nike Air Jordans and his wallet, which had $10 cash.

The suspects fled the scene after the 12:30 a.m. attack on Quince Avenue Saturday, jumping into a white four-door sedan and driving north on Quince.

The victim suffered lacerations to his knees and arms and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.