‘Nice Try!’: Ridiculous, Hand-Drawn Fake Car Inspection Sticker Catches the Eye of Officers in Upstate New York

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    ‘Nice Try!’: Ridiculous, Hand-Drawn Fake Car Inspection Sticker Catches the Eye of Officers in Upstate New York
    Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

    What to Know

    • Montgomery County Sheriff’s office revealed on Facebook a fake, hand-drawn inspection sticker apparently made with red construction paper

    • “So, we appreciate people who take some initiative, however this will not work as your vehicle inspection sticker, NICE TRY!!” the post says

    • The handmade decal was spotted Monday, according to reports

    There are moments when trying to be crafty is not the greatest idea.

    Case in point? When trying to pass a crude, hand-drawn vehicular inspection sticker as authentic.

    The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office revealed on Facebook a hand-drawn inspection sticker using what appears to be red construction paper — complete with a hole punch over January 2020. For an even more “authentic touch” scribbled are a bunch of lines randomly in an effort to represent a bar code.

    “So, we appreciate people who take some initiative, however this will not work as your vehicle inspection sticker, NICE TRY!!” the sheriff’s office post reads.

    According to the Times Union, authorities spotted the handmade decal Monday. The Times Union reports the driver was ticketed for having an unregistered motor vehicle and for the inspection sticker itself.

