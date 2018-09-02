Window washers attempt to save the driver of a van that crashed in Newark.

A van crashed into a divider on a ramp connecting I-78 to the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday and an NBC 4 New York videographer and a group of power washers who were traveling nearby tried to rescue the man inside.

The driver succumbed to his injuries, NJ state police said.

The man driving the van crashed in Newark at about 4:30 p.m., state police said. No other vehicles were involved.

The van burst into flames and News 4 New York videographer Danny Ojeda tried to free the driver. But the door was jammed and he was unable to pull the man through the window or the passenger side.

A crew of power washers also stopped and used their high-pressure hoses to extinguish the flames until police and firefighters arrived, Ojeda said.