Congratulations to News 4 New York's Natalie Pasquarella and her husband on the birth of their baby girl!

Jada Kathryn was born at 8:26 a.m. Thursday, weighing in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 inches long.

Natalie reports that everyone is healthy and happy - and her elder son Jamin officially gets to be a "big brother" too!