Teen Mother Charged After Newborn Is Found Dead in New Jersey Alley: Prosecutors - NBC New York
NY-Earth-Week-Desktop

Teen Mother Charged After Newborn Is Found Dead in New Jersey Alley: Prosecutors

By Ray Villeda

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Teen Mother Charged After Newborn Is Found Dead in New Jersey Alley: Prosecutors

    A 14-year-old girl has been accused of leaving her newborn to die in a New Jersey alley.

    The girl, whose identity has not been released, was charged as a minor with murder in the death of her infant son, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. The boy's body was found between a house and a garage on Lincoln Avenue, with its umbilical cord nearby. 

    Diamond Mejia told News 4 on Monday afternoon she spotted the baby's body from the second floor of her home and initially thought it looked a little like a doll. 

    "The umbilical cord was still there, and he was ice cold by the time I got to him," Mejia said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The mother said she tried to revive the child, fruitlessly 

    "There was no pulse but I still gave it CPR," she said. "I tried until the ambulance was on site."

    The boy was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital. The teenage mother was arrested a short time later.

    "I have a whole different view on life right now," Mejia said. "It's kind of depressing."

    The teen is expected to appear in family court on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us