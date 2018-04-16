A 14-year-old girl has been accused of leaving her newborn to die in a New Jersey alley.

The girl, whose identity has not been released, was charged as a minor with murder in the death of her infant son, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. The boy's body was found between a house and a garage on Lincoln Avenue, with its umbilical cord nearby.

Diamond Mejia told News 4 on Monday afternoon she spotted the baby's body from the second floor of her home and initially thought it looked a little like a doll.

"The umbilical cord was still there, and he was ice cold by the time I got to him," Mejia said.

The mother said she tried to revive the child, fruitlessly

"There was no pulse but I still gave it CPR," she said. "I tried until the ambulance was on site."

The boy was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital. The teenage mother was arrested a short time later.

"I have a whole different view on life right now," Mejia said. "It's kind of depressing."

The teen is expected to appear in family court on Tuesday, prosecutors said.