Newark ranks 3rd neediest city in U.S. in a new study.

What to Know Newark Ranks 3rd Neediest City in U.S.

NYC had the 5th highest homelessness rate this year, a majority of which is estimated to be children, according to NAEH

The list compared more than 180 cities according to 27 factors like food scarcity, poor plumbing, and homelessness.

Newark ranked third in a recent report of the neediest cities across the United States.

According to WalletHub, Newark, New Jersey, comes right behind Detroit, Michigan, and Cleveland, Ohio, when it comes to high levels of child poverty, food insecurity and homelessness.

The personal finance website compared more than 180 United States cities according to 27 key indicators of economic disadvantage such as poor plumbing, food scarcity and inadequate plumbing and kitchens.

While Newark ranked 3rd overall, New York City had the 5th highest homelessness rate this year. Rochester, New York, had the 2nd highest child poverty rate and 5th highest adult poverty rate, and Jersey City, New Jersey, had the 6th highest percent of homes with inadequate kitchens.

There are over 40 million individuals lacking access to adequate food, according to Feeding America, a non-profit nationwide network of food banks and third largest U.S. charity, and 12.3 percent of the U.S. population lives in poverty. In January 2017, nearly 554,000 people had been homeless at some point, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Check out the full list here.