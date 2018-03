A raging fire engulfed several homes in New Jersey early Tuesday, sending a black plume of smoke over the Garden State that could be seen for miles.

Officials say at least three buildings were ablaze as firefighters battled the inferno on South Ninth Street in Newark.

There's no immediate word on what may have sparked the flames or whether anybody was injured. The fire appeared mostly contained by 7 a.m.

Several streets in the area were shut down as crews battled the blaze.