Something to Be Thankful For: Newark Gives Away Thousands of Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving - NBC New York
Something to Be Thankful For: Newark Gives Away Thousands of Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving

"There is obviously a need," Mayor Ras Baraka said. "People need around this holiday season."

By Erica Byfield

Published 35 minutes ago

    Something to Be Thankful For: Newark Gives Away Thousands of Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving
    Residents in New Jersey's largest city have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

    Ahead of the holiday, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Believe in Newark Foundation, alongside a number of other co-sponsors, will be handing out 6,000 turkeys and other fixings from noon to 7 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Recreation Center. 

    Chopper 4 captured video of those wanting turkeys -- a line that wrapped around the building.

    There are more volunteers than ever before helping out in this charitable event.

    Residents from each of the Newark’s five wards have pre-registered to receive their free turkey in time for Thanksgiving.

    According to Baraka, this is an annual event. 

    "There is obviously a need," he said. "People need around this holiday season. You've got Thanksgiving then you have Christmas -- all of this stuff around the same time. We like to be a blessing to the people in the community."

    Baraka said he wants those who took part in the event to continue spreading the holiday cheer.

    "As you're getting a blessing today, be a blessing to somebody else."

    Martha Ransom, who works with senior citizens in the community, has been volunteering in the turkey giveaway for years.

    Ransom says she doesn't have to volunteer, but wants to take part in the good deed because "maybe some day somebody will look after me."

    "You have to pay it forward," she said. 

