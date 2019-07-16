An off-duty New Jersey police lieutenant allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife and seriously injured her boyfriend late Sunday, then was apprehended at his parents' house in a different part of the state hours later, officials said. Jamie Roth has the latest on this story.

A New Jersey police officer says he "blacked out" when he learned his estranged wife had a boyfriend in her bedroom — before he fatally shot her and shooting the other man multiple times, a court affidavit revealed.

According to the document obtained by News 4, Newark police Lt. John Formisano called the home on Mirror Place in Jefferson around 11 p.m. on July 14 and talked to his wife, with whom he was going though a divorce. The wife, identified by Morris County officials as Christine Formisano, then told her boyfriend in the home with her that she saw a flashlight outside, and Formisano was outside.

The panicked wife exited the bedroom, locking the door behind her, officials said. The boyfriend, identified as T.S., said he heard Christine yell "he's got a gun" and "call 911" before shots were fired. Formisano then broke down the bedroom door, repeatedly shooting the boyfriend in his thigh, abdomen, arms and hand.

Christine fled the residence in the White Rock section soon after, desperately trying to get into neighbors' homes for help as she was badly wounded, the investigation found. A witness said she saw Formisano at one of the neighbors homes and fire his handgun.

Around 2 a.m., police found the 49-year-old Formisano in a Livingston parking lot with his car, a handgun found in the trunk.

The Formisano's two children, both under the age of 10, were in the home and near where the shootings took place Sunday night, according to the affidavit.

Formisano told police he was at the home to drop off a pair of glasses, when he suspected his estranged wife had a man in the bedroom — causing him to "black out." He told law enforcement that he remembered firing his gun mutliple times at Christine and the boyfriend.

Emergency personnel went to the Jefferson home to get the children and the two victims, a press release from the Morris County Sheriff's Office read. Officials found the kids unharmed and removed them from the house. The boyfriend, who was conscious but bleeding, was rushed to Morristown Medical Center Trauma Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and is now recovering.

Christine was found dead nearby.

The 24-year police veteran has been charged with murder, attempted murder, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and weapon possession.

“I pray for Christine Formisano who tragically lost her life during this incident as well as the recovery of the survivors, and healing for their families who have suffered a terrible loss,” Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said.

“The Newark Public Safety Department is deeply saddened by the family tragedy involving Newark Police Lt. John Formisano. Our foremost concern, of course, is for the couple’s two children who have lost their mother and for the family of the victim," Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a statement.

“Lt. Formisano’s colleagues in our police division were shocked by the news of the shooting and we recognize it this is a tragedy beyond comprehension for all involved,” Ambrose's statement goes on to say.

It was not immediately clear if Formisano had hired an attorney.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Jefferson Township Police Department at 973-697-1300.