A despondent 13-year-old New Jersey boy pointed a fake gun at cops in an attempt to die in "suicide by cop" Friday, but emergency responders were able to convince him to surrender without incident, police say.

Newark police responded to a 911 call at a Treacy Avenue home just before 6 p.m. for a report of an attempted suicide, and family members there told officers that the boy had a pellet gun in his waist with the intention of pointing it toward them. They said he wanted to provoke a deadly response from cops.

Emergency Services Unit were called in and were able to convince to boy to surrender the weapon without incident.

He was taken to University Hospital to be evaluated.

"This is the desired outcome in such situations, with the collaborative efforts of the juvenile’s family and the police, it ended without incident," Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a statement. "I commend Captain M. McPhee, Sgt. J. Formisano as well as the officers and the juvenile’s family who worked together to bring this incident to a happy resolve."