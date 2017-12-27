Chopper 4 gives an updates from over the Newark Bay Extension where no cars were able to travel eastbound on the bridge Wednesday morning. (Published 5 hours ago)

Part of the Newark Bay Extension Bridge of the New Jersey Turnpike has closed for emergency construction after a section of the deck dropped "several inches," authorities say.

The eastbound section between Interchanges 14 and 14A will be closed until at least sometime Thursday night, the NJ Turnpike Authority said in a statement.

The authority said a contractor discovered that the bearings connecting the bridge deck to the pier had rotated out of place, "causing the eastbound bridge deck to drop several inches."

Crews have jacked the deck back into place so they can fix the bearings. Engineers are also inspecting the rest of the bearings below the bridge.

The Newark Bay Extension Bridge connects the main line of the city of Newark to the approach to the Holland Tunnel. It is one of the most heavily traveled arteries in the state.

The roadwork is causing significant traffic backups on the Turnpike and at the various tunnel approaches.



