Key Segment of Newark Bay Extension Bridge Closed for Emergency Construction After Deck Drops 'Several Inches' - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Key Segment of Newark Bay Extension Bridge Closed for Emergency Construction After Deck Drops 'Several Inches'

The eastbound section between Interchanges 14 and 14A will be closed until at least sometime Thursday night

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chopper 4 gives an updates from over the Newark Bay Extension where no cars were able to travel eastbound on the bridge Wednesday morning. (Published 5 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A segment of the Newark Bay Extension Bridge dropped several inches when bearings rotated out of place

    • An eastbound segment of the key artery will be completely closed for at least 36 hours

    • Engineers are inspecting similar bearings to make sure they were not damaged or out of place

    Part of the Newark Bay Extension Bridge of the New Jersey Turnpike has closed for emergency construction after a section of the deck dropped "several inches," authorities say.

    The eastbound section between Interchanges 14 and 14A will be closed until at least sometime Thursday night, the NJ Turnpike Authority said in a statement.

    The authority said a contractor discovered that the bearings connecting the bridge deck to the pier had rotated out of place, "causing the eastbound bridge deck to drop several inches."

    Crews have jacked the deck back into place so they can fix the bearings. Engineers are also inspecting the rest of the bearings below the bridge.

    Terror, Trump, a Giraffe: Top Local News Stories of 2017

    Terror, Trump, a Giraffe: A Look Back at the Top 20 Local News Stories of 2017
    NBC 4 New York/AP/Getty

    The Newark Bay Extension Bridge connects the main line of the city of Newark to the approach to the Holland Tunnel. It is one of the most heavily traveled arteries in the state. 

    The roadwork is causing significant traffic backups on the Turnpike and at the various tunnel approaches. 


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us