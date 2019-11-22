Newark Airport Warns of Power Disruption in Terminal B - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Newark Airport Warns of Power Disruption in Terminal B

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Newark Airport Warns of Power Disruption in Terminal B
    @mattryanx/Twitter
    Credit: @mattryanx/Twitter

    Newark Liberty International Airport warned it was experiencing a power disruption in one of its busy terminals Friday -- and that travelers should check with their airlines for potential delays. 

    The issue appeared contained to Terminal B, the airport said in a tweet. 

    It also advised people allow extra travel time. No other details were immediately available. 

    Newark Terminal B only manages flights with foreign carriers: JetBlue’s Caribbean flights, Delta, Delta Connection and some internationals flights handled by United. It has 24 gates divided into three concourses: B1, B2 and B3. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us