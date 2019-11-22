Newark Airport Warns of Power Disruption in Terminal B

Newark Liberty International Airport warned it was experiencing a power disruption in one of its busy terminals Friday -- and that travelers should check with their airlines for potential delays.

The issue appeared contained to Terminal B, the airport said in a tweet.

It also advised people allow extra travel time. No other details were immediately available.

Newark Terminal B only manages flights with foreign carriers: JetBlue’s Caribbean flights, Delta, Delta Connection and some internationals flights handled by United. It has 24 gates divided into three concourses: B1, B2 and B3.