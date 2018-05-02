The diversion come two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane lost an engine mid-flight. (Published 39 minutes ago)

A Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago's Midway Airport to Newark was diverted to Cleveland Wednesday after a window appeared to partially crack mid-flight, according to the airline and its passengers.

Southwest said in a statement that Flight 957 was diverted for a "maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane." Images of the window posted to social media appear to show a large crack inside one of the plane's windows.

The airline said that "the aircraft maintained pressurization as there are multiple layers of panes in each window," and "the flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland."

Pilots did not declare an emergency and no oxygen masks were deployed, according to the FAA, which also said the plane landed without incident.

The plane was taken out of service for a maintenance review, and Southwest was working to get the flight's 76 customers on another plane to Newark.

"The Safety of our Customers and Employees is our number one focuse each and every day," the airline said.

The diversion comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane lost an engine mid-flight. A window blew out and a passenger died after being partially sucked out.

