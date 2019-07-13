New Yorkers Take to Social Media During Midtown Blackout

What to Know People took to social media in the midst of complete chaos after a blackout in Manhattan

The power outage was across much of midtown Manhattan and part of the Upper West Side

Social media posts show would-be bustling areas, dark and isolated

People took to social media in the midst of complete chaos after a blackout across much of midtown Manhattan and part of the Upper West Side knocked out power to nearly 20,000 customers on Saturday evening.

The outage stretched from 40th Street to Columbus Circle, according to the FDNY. The Con Ed power outage map, which showed more than 38,800 customers were without power, indicated the outage stretched from the far west side to Fifth Avenue.

A social media post from shows an eerie scene of a would-be busy shopping section of 30 Rock, dark and isolated, while others show massive crowds outside in the New York City summer heat.

Yet, as seems to be the case in times of chaos, New Yorkers come together to help one another. Videos posted on social media show instances of good Samaritans directing traffic in the middle of Manhattan streets left without traffic lights due to the massive power outage.