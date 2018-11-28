Josh Brolin explains to Seth Meyers how Mark Ruffalo convinced him to play Thanos in the recently-released "Avengers: Infinity War" film. (Published Thursday, May 17, 2018)

New Yorkers on Twitter appeared to let out a collective e-sigh of relief Wednesday morning when actor Mark Ruffalo announced he had found his lost backpack.

Ruffalo put out a call to the "New Yorkers that I love so much" Tuesday night after he left his backpack in a cab.

New Yorkers that I love so much, please help me find my backpack... I left my black w/ red trim Topo backpack in a yellow cab tonight (looks like the one in the pic) in UWS of NYC with no way to contact the cab & don’t know the #. Reward if found 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w8E1uuT3hm — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 28, 2018

New Yorkers rushed to help Ruffalo, with the New York Taxi and Limousine Company immediately tweeting back to get more information.

Some sent tips for how to find the bag, others sent notes of encouragement on the virtue of New Yorkers and their ability to find things and one even said they were flying back to New York right away to find it for him.

"I’m just imaging a bunch of people calling the taxis companies saying like ”HAVE YOU SEEN MARK RUFFALO’S BACKPACK?!," @LetiYama tweeted.

Thankfully Ruffalo posted an update on the bag Wednesday morning: "It was found! Thank you for all of your help ��."

The good news story seemed to make many people's day. One said the finder deserved a parade.

Here’s what I love about twitter. I was just about to pour another coffee and I thought to myself “I am so glad Mark found his backpack”. Then I went about my day — Ellie McCormack (@elliemccormack6) November 28, 2018

It's the little things, right?