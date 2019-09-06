New Yorkers Have Chosen State's Next License Plate Design

What to Know After a three-week voting period, New Yorkers have chosen their next license plate

After a three-week voting period, New Yorkers have chosen what they want their next license plate to look like.

By a wide margin, the chosen plate features iconic New York settings and sights including Niagara Falls in front of forests and mountains (possibly for the Adirondacks or Catskills), the Statue of Liberty, the Manhattan skyline and what appears to be the Montauk Lighthouse.

Across the middle of the plate below the numbers reads in capital letters "Excelsior," the motto for the state of New York. It is Latin for "Ever Upward."

Nearly 50 percent of all voters chose the winning plate. The next-highest vote-getter featured a close-up of the Statue of Liberty on the left-hand side. Two of the other nominees included the Statue of Liberty in different aspects, while another was a picture of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River.

According to Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder, more than 325,000 residents voted in the survey which ran through September 2.

“The design overwhelmingly selected by New Yorkers showcases some of our most iconic symbols and truly represents what the Empire State is all about—our diversity, our unparalleled architecture and natural beauty, and our unyielding commitment to freedom and justice for all," Schroeder said in a statement.

Shroeder said that the new license plates were necessary for law enforcement and statewide tolling purposes.

The fee for the new plates will be $25, and they will be available in April 2020.