New York is Among the Worst States for Nurses, Study Reveals

What to Know WalletHub analyzed the nursing industry across all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine the best and worst places for nurses

The data set ranges from monthly average starting salary for nurses to health-care facilities per capita to nursing-job openings per capita

WalletHub determined that the worst state for nurses is the District of Columbia; New York state comes in second place

Nursing professionals have a highly demanding job and one of the most lucrative careers, but the nursing industry changes across the country based on numerous factors — and according to a recent study, New York is among the worst states for those in this industry.

The personal-finance website WalletHub analyzed the nursing industry across all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine which areas foster the most nursing-job opportunities and which locations are worst for individuals in this field.

WalletHub used 21 key metrics that comprise two ranks — opportunity and competition, as well as work environment — to determine each state's overall ranking. The data set ranges from monthly average starting salary for nurses to health-care facilities per capita to nursing-job openings per capita.

WalletHub determined that the worst state for nurses is the District of Columbia. New York state comes in second place.

New York’s overall ranking is due in part to the state placing at No. 50 in the opportunity and competition rank and No. 30 in the work environment.

The Empire State also made an appearance in an individual category. According to WalletHub, New York is the state with the second lowest annual nursing salary adjusted for cost of living.

Additionally, it ranked in 36th place when it comes to health-care facilities per capita, 25th place when it comes to nurses per capita, 43rd in nursing-job openings per capita and 41st when it comes to projected competition by 2026.

Though New York fared the worst in the ranking among in the tri-state region, New Jersey came in at an average No. 40.

Connecticut came in at a respectable 20th place thanks to it coming in at No. 30 and 13 in the opportunity and competition and work environment ranks, respectively.

Which state ranked the best for nurses? Oregon reigned supreme.

To see the entire list and methodology used, click here.