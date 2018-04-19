Hey Cassidy - we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back! https://t.co/uuRb0ghzf1 pic.twitter.com/V2EeuJ1YmW

The New York Yankees have the back of a little girl who posted a heartbreaking story about years of bullying she’s endured at her school in Pennsylvania.

The New York Post reports 10-year-old Cassidy Slater posted a video on Facebook detailing the traumatizing stories of bullying she has gone through. In the video, little Cassidy holds up sheets of paper with the harrowing messages of abuse written on them.

One sheet detailed how a group of kids came up to her at recess, hitting her, kicking her, pulling her hair, stepping on her and even spitting on her.

The video, which the Post reports was taken down by Facebook because of the girl’s age, was reposted by her mother and has caught the eyes of the Yankees.

The team’s official twitter account shared a two-and-a-half minute video of 23 players and manager Aaron Boone holding up written messages, in the same style as Cassidy did on sheets of paper, saying the team has her back.

The video was posted Wednesday afternoon on the team's verified Twitter account with the caption "Hey Cassidy - we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back!"

It begins with starting pitcher CC Sabathia holding up a sign reading “my teammates and I wanted you to know that we care about you.”

About 45 seconds into the video, first baseman Greg Bird holds up a message saying, “We may be older than you. We may be taller than you.” Then relief pitcher Dellin Betances finishes the message saying, “But we want you to know that we look up to you.”

The video ends as Boone, with a grin, invites Cassidy to meet the team.

