What to Know A NY woman has been convicted of over 100 counts of animal cruelty for failing to provide adequate care for the 67 cats and dogs she hoarded

According to officials, the animals had patches of fur missing, crusted eyes and one cat appeared to not be able to walk

Elizabeth Grant, of Jackson Heights, will be sentenced April 29; she faces up to two years in prison and a ban from owning animals.

A Queens woman has been convicted of over 100 counts of animal cruelty for failing to provide adequate care for the 67 cats and dogs she hoarded in her urine- and feces-filled home, authorities say.

According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, an officer went to Elizabeth Grant’s Jackson Heights home on Jan. 6, 2016 to check on her mother who was a victim of a crime. No one answered the door, but since it was open animals could be seen inside the home, which appeared filthy, officials say.

The officer allegedly returned on Jan. 28, 2016 with members of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Grant’s mother opened the door. Officials say that “excessive amounts of feces and fur were seen throughout the living area and the stench of urine was overpowering.”

Officials say the animals living inside the home had patches of fur missing, crusted eyes and one cat appeared to not be able to walk.

The ASPCA rescued 55 cats, 12 dogs and two turtles and conducted examinations of the pets, which showed severe dental diseases, ear infections, ear mites, pain and discomfort and other ailments, officials say.

“As a result of the defendant’s neglect, 12 animals had to be euthanized, but more than 50 have since been adopted and placed in good homes,” District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement.

Grant, 50, was found guilty of 108 counts of animal cruelty and failure to provide proper food and drinks to impounded animalsfollowing a six-day, non-jury trial.

Grant will be sentenced April 29. She faces up to two years in prison and a ban from owning animals.