A 44-year-old woman is charged with animal cruelty in connection to an emaciated dog found in upstate New York, the SPCA of Westchester announced Wednesday.

Michelle DiGennaro of Mohegan Lake was arrested and charged May 22 following a joint investigation by the SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Unit and the Yorktown Police Department.

Officials say she did not provide adequate food, water and veterinary care for an extended amount of time to her Australian cattle dog.

Police initially responded to a report of an emanciated, malnourished dog on Eleanor Drive in Mohegan Lake on May 9.

The dog was in an advanced state of emaciation and dehydration due to extreme neglect and was taken to the SPCA of Westchester's Simpson Clinic for emergency medical care and attention, the organization said.

After a thorough examination, the SPCA’s veterinarian found the dog’s state of emaciation was consistent with starvation for a prolonged period.

According to the SPCA, the dog was denied food and water resulting in him being underweight by 20 pounds, which is 50 percent of his body weight.

Photos provided by the SPCA of Westchester showthe dog, now named Boomer, with his skull, ribs, hip and pelvic bones visibly prominent.

“We are extremely grateful that someone called to report about Boomer, who must have been suffering for months,” says Shannon Laukhuf, SPCA Executive Director. "Thanks to the SPCA’s team, Boomer is now receiving the love and medical care he was so cruelly denied.”

Attorney information for DiGennaro was not immediately available.