The death of New York City boy is being reported as the state's first vaping-related death, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

According to the governor, the 17-year-old is from the Bronx, and he was pronounced dead at Montefiore Hospital earlier this week.

"This vaping is a public health crisis," Cuomo said. "It is affecting our youn people. It has been marketed to young people. The federal government should act."

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of vaping products he had consumed before his death.

The death comes as health officials across the country urge smokers to put down e-cigarettes and vaporized products containing THC, one of the psychoactive compounds in marijuana.

As of Oct. 1, the CDC reported that more than 1,000 people in 48 states had gotten sick from vaping. At that time, the CDC also confirmed 18 vaping-related deaths, including in New Jersey and Connecticut.

The CDC says that many of the patients have used THC vaping products and that national and regional findings suggest that products with the compound play a role in the outbreak.

News 4 has reached out to the New York Department of Health seeking additional information.