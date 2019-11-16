The NYPD says two thieves got away with a $9,000 engagement ring from Kay Jewelers.

Police in New York City are searching for two men, they say, stole a $9,000 engagement ring.

The ring was taken from a Kay Jewelers store in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the NYPD.