What to Know
The NYPD says two thieves got away with a $9,000 engagement ring from Kay Jewelers
Police say one man talked to a store employee while the other allegedly took the ring
The robbery took place on Oct. 22 at the store on West 34th Street
Police in New York City are searching for two men, they say, stole a $9,000 engagement ring.
The ring was taken from a Kay Jewelers store in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
Police say one man talked to a store employee while the other allegedly took the ring.
The robbery took place on Oct. 22 at the store on West 34th Street.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the NYPD.