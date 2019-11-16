New York Thieves Steal $9K Engagement Ring From Midtown Store: Police - NBC New York
New York Thieves Steal $9K Engagement Ring From Midtown Store: Police

Police say one man talked to a store employee while the other allegedly took the ring

Published Nov 16, 2019 at 8:38 PM | Updated at 10:41 AM EST on Nov 17, 2019

    NYPD
    The NYPD says two thieves got away with a $9,000 engagement ring from Kay Jewelers.

    Police in New York City are searching for two men, they say, stole a $9,000 engagement ring.

    The ring was taken from a Kay Jewelers store in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.

    Police say one man talked to a store employee while the other allegedly took the ring.

    The robbery took place on Oct. 22 at the store on West 34th Street.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact the NYPD.

