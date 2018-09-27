A map of the most-Googled symptoms in every state, per the MedicareHealthPlans.com report.

New York state may be home to the city that never sleeps — but that doesn’t mean its residents aren’t worried about what that could mean for their health

“Loss of sleep” was the most-Googled symptom in the state over the past year, according to a new MedicareHealthPlans.com report.

The site tracked down last year’s most-searched symptoms on Google Trends to determine which symptoms were searched the most in each state across the country, it explained.

In New Jersey, the most-Googled symptom was “lucid dreams,” the report said. Connecticut residents, meanwhile, Googled “stress” more than any other symptom.

Stress was actually the most Google-searched symptom in the United States, not just in Connecticut, according to the report.

“Keep in mind that our findings don’t mean these are symptoms most people have in each state, but our results do suggest which symptoms concern a lot of people,” MedicareHealthPlans.com noted.

And if you’re actually suffering from the symptoms you’re Googling it may be time to take action, according to the site.

“There’s no substitute for seeing a real doctor (we’re afraid Google’s MD is honorary, at best),” it said.