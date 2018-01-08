The New York man accused of hitting a state police trooper with his car in Binghamton is now being charged with two counts of attempted murder in the case that ended in a police-involved shooting, according to a report.

James Giacalone, 36, of Glen Aubrey is accused of driving into the trooper and injuring him in a pursuit after police tried to pull him over on an arrest warrant, the Press & Sun-Bulletin reports.

Giacalone was shot in the face by the trooper he had allegedly hit in the Jan. 2 pursuit, according to the report. He also is accused of nearly hitting another law enforcement officer during the same chase. He is now charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that the Broome County District Attorney said the trooper was justified in firing his weapon at the suspect.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Giacalone had a lawyer who could comments on the allegations.