The New York State Police is investigating human skeletal remains found in a Sullivan County town last week.
The discovery was made in Liberty, New York, on Thanksgiving Eve.
Police say that on Nov. 27 they responded to Brisco Road after a hunter located skeletal remains inside the wood line.
Troopers are continuing the investigation and urge anyone with information to contact police at 845-292-6600.