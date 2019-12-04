New York State Police Investigate Human Skeletal Remains Found in Sullivan County - NBC New York
New York State Police Investigate Human Skeletal Remains Found in Sullivan County

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The New York State Police is investigating human skeletal remains found in a Sullivan County town last week.

    • The discovery was made in Liberty, New York, on Thanksgiving Eve

    • Police say that on Nov. 27 they responded to Brisco Road after a hunter located skeletal remains inside the wood line

    The New York State Police is investigating human skeletal remains found in a Sullivan County town last week.

    The discovery was made in Liberty, New York, on Thanksgiving Eve.

    Police say that on Nov. 27 they responded to Brisco Road after a hunter located skeletal remains inside the wood line.

    Troopers are continuing the investigation and urge anyone with information to contact police at 845-292-6600.

