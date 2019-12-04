What to Know The New York State Police is investigating human skeletal remains found in a Sullivan County town last week.

The New York State Police is investigating human skeletal remains found in a Sullivan County town last week.

The discovery was made in Liberty, New York, on Thanksgiving Eve.

Police say that on Nov. 27 they responded to Brisco Road after a hunter located skeletal remains inside the wood line.

Troopers are continuing the investigation and urge anyone with information to contact police at 845-292-6600.