While the most talked-about story in New York’s Democratic primary may be the gubernatorial race in which a famous actress and activist is running against a popular incumbent, the attorney general race proves to be just as competitive — and the most diverse attorney general race New York has ever seen.

The four candidates on the Democratic ballot for the New York attorney general race are Sean Patrick Maloney, Letitia James, Leecia Eve and Zyphr Teachout.

Regardless of who wins, the election will be a historic one.

Maloney is a seasoned politician, serving as a representative for the state’s 18th congressional district since 2013. If Maloney proves victorious at the polls, he will become the first openly gay statewide official.

James is a lawyer, activist and the current public advocate of New York City — an elected citywide position that is first in line to succeed the mayor.

Eve is an executive for telecommunications giant Verizon who ran for lieutenant governor in 2006. She served as deputy secretary for economic development under Gov. Andrew Cuomo and was appointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey last year.

If James or Eve win the race, she will become the first African-American woman to hold the position.

Teachout is a Fordham law professor who is currently pregnant, which would make her the first new mother to assume the role of attorney general if she wins at the polls.

However, if either James, Eve or Teachout claims victory, she will become the first woman to be elected to the position, although not the first to hold the office.