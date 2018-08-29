What to Know A special education teacher in the Bronx was sentenced on child pornography charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday

Tyler Davidson, 36,was sentenced Tuesday to ten years probation on one count each of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child

Davidson, of New Rochelle, was a special education teacher at Lewis and Clark High School in the Bronx

A special education teacher in the Bronx was sentenced on child pornography charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Tyler Davidson, 36, of New Rochelle, was sentenced Tuesday to ten years probation on one count each of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, the Westchester District Attorney’s Office said.

He pleaded guilty to both counts, which are felonies, on May 22.

Davidson, who worked as a special education teacher at Lewis and Clark High School in the Bronx, was also ordered to surrender his teaching license and register as a sex offender.

According to prosecutors, in October 2017, an email service provider allegedly detected suspicious activity on Davidson’s account. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force referred information to the High Technology Crime Bureau in the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and investigators subsequently executed a search warrant at Davidson’s residence on March 2.

During the search, authorities seized his computers and a preliminary forensic review of the computers allegedly revealed numerous pornographic images of girls under the age of ten, prosecutors say.

Davidson’s Sex Offender Registration Act hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.