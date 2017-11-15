Winter Ski, Snowboard Season Kicks Off in NY

While Seoul may be the capital of South Korea, Jonathan Bennett sets his sights to PyeongChang, the host of the 2018 Winter Olympics. With the help of three-time Olympian Andy Newell, Jonathan straps in for a lesson in cross country skiing. With the value of nutrition as the cornerstone to any elite athlete, Jonathan sits down with the US Ski Team as they indulge in the cultural phenomena that is Korean BBQ. (Published Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017)

Dust off those skis and snowboards: a whole bunch of ski resorts in New York are getting ready to kick off their winter season this weekend.

Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington and Gore Mountain in North Creek are set to open Saturday, Nov. 18, and Belleayre Ski Resort in Highmount will open next Friday, Nov. 24, weather and conditions permitting. And other ski resorts at New York's 51 mountains are starting to being operations, according to Gov. Cuomo.

Gore will open five trails -- Showcase, Lower Sleighride, Stokes, 2B and Arena -- serviced by the Adirondack Express. Whiteface opens with summit to base skiing, and snowboarding off Little Whiteface to include Excelsior, Summit Express, Upper Valley, Lower Valley, Fox and the Mixing Bowl. The Bear Lift and Cloudsplitter Gondola will be operating.

Lift tickets for Gore are $65 for adults, $52 for teens and seniors, and $43 for juniors. Whiteface tickets are $68 for adults, $54 for teens and seniors, $44 for juniors, and $42 for seniors 70 and older. Gore is also offering a Food Drive promotion discount, with $10 off per nonperishable food item, with a two-item maximum discount.

The ski and ride season in New York attracts millions of visitors and generates $1 billion for the state's economy, according to Cuomo. Information on skiing and other winter activites is available at iskiny.com and iloveny.com/winter.