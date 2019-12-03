What to Know Arlington High School in upstate New York went into automated lockdown Tuesday afternoon

Parents were initially asked to stay away and then were asked to gather at a nearby middle school

The school says a police investigation is underway

A high school in upstate New York went into automated lockdown on Tuesday afternoon, with parents asked not to go to the school.

Authorities at Arlington High School, about seven miles east of Poughkeepsie, said the school's automated lockdown technology was activated at 1:40 p.m.

"Do NOT go to the school, even if your child asks you to come. We understand that this may be your first instinct as a parent, but your presence will interfere with the emergency response," the school said in its initial statement to parents.

The school did not say what had triggered the lockdown or what was involved in its automated lockdown process. Some school lockdown systems can trigger perimeter doors to be secured, strobe lights and automated messages over loudspeakers and on computers. They can be activated by mobile devices or panic buttons.

The school released another statement later in the afternoon saying a police investigation was underway at the school.

"Please note that Arlington High School students will not be dismissed until the investigation is complete and the lockdown is lifted. Therefore, all Arlington HS buses are delayed.

"Arlington High School parents scheduled to pick up students after school may convene at LaGrange Middle School. Once the investigation is over, we will release you to Arlington High School."

The school's superintendent could not immediately be reached for comment.

More to come.