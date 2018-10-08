 These Are The Victims of the Upstate NY Limousine Crash - NBC New York
These Are The Victims of the Upstate NY Limousine Crash

By Darren Price

23 minutes ago

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago
Twenty people were killed in a limousine crash in upstate New York over the weekend.

Among them were four sisters and their husbands and several friends and family members.

Below are images of the victims who have been identified so far:
