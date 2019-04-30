New York Venezuelans React to Violent Clashes in Caracas

Venezuelans around New York City are watching in fear as violent clashes erupt in Caracas. Gaby Acevedo reports.

What to Know Venezuelans living in New York woke up Tuesday to the sights and sounds of violent clashes that broke out earlier in the morning in Caracas

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó took to the streets to call for an uprising against embattled President Nicolas Maduro

Local Venezuelans also took the streets Tuesday, including in front of the Venezuela consulate, in Midtown in solidarity

Venezuelans living in New York woke up Tuesday to the sights and sounds of violent clashes that broke out earlier in the morning in the nation's capital of Caracas.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó took a bold step in an attempt to revive his movement to seize power in Venezuela — taking to the streets to call for an uprising that drew quick support from the Trump administration but fierce resistance from forces loyal to embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

To some local Venezuelans, the civil unrest has hit a point of no return, with armored tanks and soldiers taking over the main roads.

“I could not believe that,” Luis Quintero, owner of “El Cocotero” restaurant, said. “My reaction was: ‘Am I awake or is this a dream?’”

Venezuelan Maria Gabriela Luzardo said there is no point of return.

“The moment is now,” she said.

However, there are others who plead for peaceful dialogue and are against any foreign military intervention.

“We are here advocating for peaceful dialogue. We are here saying no to U.S. intervention or any intervention at that,” activist Claudia De La Cruz said.

Meanwhile, many others are afraid of vigilante groups in Venezuela taking matters into their own hands, squashing protests on the streets.

“We don’t know if the paramilitary group called “Colectivos” that Maduro has on the streets in different cities, how are they gonna react,” said Andres Prince, director of the Venezuela Civic Center.

Venezuelans are mostly concerned about the safety of their families and the lack of basic services available in their native country.

Tuesday’s urge for uprising caught most of Venezuelans in New York by surprise since the expectation was that protests were organized for May 1.

A number of Venezuelans were seen in front of the country’s consulate in Midtown Tuesday. They gathered singing Venezuela’s national anthem as a show of solidarity and support of the fight for democracy.