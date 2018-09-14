What to Know New York City has taken the top spot in WalletHub’s ranking of the best places in the U.S. to celebrate Oktoberfest in 2018

Can’t afford to fly all the way to Germany for Oktoberfest this year? No worries--there is a great place to celebrate the beer-filled festival closer to home.

The personal finance website compared 100 of the country’s largest cities based on how well they balance cost and fun, ranking them based on factors like the number of beer gardens and volume of the German population.

The full list of rankings can be found on WalletHub’s website.