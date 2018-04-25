(L-R) Wife Sarah with son Parker, daughters Violet and Lilah joined senior postal officials, municipal leaders, union representatives, and New City postal coworkers to recognize City Carrier Assistant Robert Korba Jr. for his life saving actions.

A New York postal carrier was honored on Wednesday for saving the life of a local resident while on the job.

Senior postal officials, municipal leaders, union representatives, coworkers, and family members gathered to celebrate City Carrier Assistant Robert Korba Jr. at the New City Post Office.

While out delivering mail in January, Korba came to the aid of a man who passed out in his driveway.

Korba immediately called 911, and, being CPR-certified, cleared the man's airway and started performing chest compressions until the police arrived.

Unfortunately, the man passed away the following weekend, but his family credits Korba with giving them the opportunity to spend a little more time with their loved one.

Korba was recognized by the town and USPS officials, and presented with a special hero award by local officials.