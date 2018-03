The NYPD is looking for a man it says robbed and shot a taxi driver in the Bronx over the weekend.



According to reports made to police, a gunman shot the 26-year-old taxi driver several times on Morrison Avenue in the Soundview neighborhood around 12:45 a.m.

The suspect stole $23 from the car before taking off.

The driver was taken to Jacobi Hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.