New York Philharmonic Free Fridays Are Back! - NBC New York
Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • If you are a fan of classical music, but the exorbitant prices of a show have steered you away from watching a concert, then you are in luck

    • The New York Philharmonic is giving away free tickets again for the 2019-2020 season

    • Free Fridays program is available to select Friday concerts for those ages 13 to 26; List of select shows will be posted in September

    Although New York City is beaming with incredible shows, catching one can often be incredibly expensive due to sky high ticket prices.

    If you are a fan of classical music, but the exorbitant prices of a show have steered you away from watching a concert, then you are in luck!

    The New York Philharmonic is giving away free tickets again for the 2019-2020 season -- inviting young people to hear the world-renown orchestra for free.

    The Philharmonic Free Fridays program is available to select Friday concerts for those ages 13 to 26.

    A list of concerts will be announced in early September, according to the New York Philharmonic. However, the portal to reserve a ticket will be open on the Monday before each free Friday concert.

    Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis. Only one ticket is allowed per person. Online sign-up will close once all available tickets have been reserved.

    Reserved tickets will be available for pick-up on the day of the concert at the Box Office in David Geffen Hall up until 45 minutes before the concert begins.

    For more information, including upcoming shows and the ticket reservation portal, click here.

