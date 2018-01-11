Some New Jersey Transit trains are being delayed due to Amtrak overhead wire problem at New York Penn Station. Tracie Strahan and Lauren Scala report. (Published 2 hours ago)

Most NJ Transit trains should be back on schedule Thursday morning after overhead wire problems at New York Penn Station caused delays for early-morning commuters.

The rail service said in a tweet about 7:30 a.m. that some trains still en route to the station may experience delays due to the Amtrak overhead wire problems. Those issues were first reported around 5:30 a.m.

But that doesn't mean all NJ Transit riders should expect problem-free commutes the rest of the morning. The rail carrier said that trains on the Atlantic City Rail Line were experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes and that NJ Transit buses will cross-honor train passes along the line.

The problems come days after Amtrak began a second round of track repairs at New York Penn Station.

Officials said the disruptions would not be as significant as during the first set of repairs during last year's so-called "Summer of Hell."

Visit njtransit.com for more information or scroll down for up-to-the-minute transit updates.

