It’s going to be a battle between the Garden State and the Empire State.

A New Jersey team will face off a New York one in the Little League Mid-Atlantic regional final Saturday -- bringing the ultimate winner a step closer to competing in the Little League World Series.

The Elmora League Little League team, based in Elizabeth, New Jersey, will come face-to-face with Haverstraw Little League from Rockland County, New York, after they defeated Northwest DC 5-0 Friday. The team is one win away from heading to the Little League World Series.

Six teams -- New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. – are in the Little League 12-year-old division representing the Mid-Atlantic region of the country.

In the end, only New Jersey and New York remain and will battle Saturday in the 2019 Little League Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament for the right to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, scheduled to take place from Aug. 15 to 25.

The weekend’s game will be played in Bristol, Connecticut, at 7 p.m. -- the same city where the Little League’s Eastern Regional Headquarters is based.