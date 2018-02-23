What to Know A recently release study by WalletHub looked into these vices to determine 2018’s most sinful states in the country

No one is perfect. No state is perfect. Vices are found throughout the United States.

A recently released study by WalletHub looked into these vices to determine 2018’s most sinful states in the country.

The report compared our country’s 50 states across seven key dimensions: anger and hatred; jealousy; excesses and vices; greed; lust; vanity; and laziness. WalletHub then looked at those dimensions using 38 key metrics to determine the level of sinfulness.

The study found that particular vices are more prevalent in certain states. For example, according to the study, Vermont has the worst drug use problem and, unsurprisingly, Nevada came as the most gambling-addicted state.

Though New Jersey and New York came in at number 15 and 20 as the most sinful states, both rank high when it comes to vanity.

The Garden State is the third most vain state, while the Empire State was crowned as the most vain. The study determined these rankings by assessing the number of beauty salons per capita.

Both states also make an appearance in the jealousy category — although in a good way. New York and New Jersey are among the states with the fewest thefts per capita — coming in at No. 47 and No. 48, respectively.

However, the study found a great difference between the two neighboring states when it comes the gambling category. On a scale from 1 to 50 where No. 1 is the state with the lowest percentage of its population with gambling disorders, the Garden State comes in at No. 3 —tied with Kansas.

New York was on the opposite end of the spectrum in this category. It is tied at No. 43 with New Mexico as one of the states with the highest percentage of its population with gambling disorders. Connecticut ranks worse, coming in at No. 47 — just three spots ahead of Michigan, the state with the highest percentage of gambling disorders among its population.

However, New Jersey doesn’t fare too well when it came to laziness. It is ranked as the state with the third highest percentage of inactive adults.

Though Connecticut had a bad ranking when it comes to gambling, the study found that it is among the states where residents spend the lowest amount of time on adult entertainment sites.

When it comes to the anger and hate category, Connecticut also ranks as one the states with the fewest violent crimes per capita.

So what state is the most sinful? Florida ranks atop the list as the most sinful state. It also ranks No. 1 in the jealousy category, No. 8 when it comes to lust and No. 4 in vanity.

California come in at No. 2 as the overall most sinful state.

Nevada, the home state of Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the country aptly dubbed “Sin City,” comes in as the overall third most sinful state, with No. 1 rankings in both the greed and laziness categories. It also ranks as the fifth most jealous state.