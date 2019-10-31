Cynthia Arce, the Westchester mother accused of killing her toddler daughter in the spring, appeared in court Tuesday. Roseanne Colletti reports.

What to Know The Westchester woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2018 was sentenced to decades behind bars on Thursday

Cynthia Arce was sentenced to 25 years to life for killing her toddler, Gabriella Maria Boyd, after losing a custody battle

Arce's attorney at the time of her arrest said his client was taking prescription medication and it may have affected her state of mind

The Westchester woman who previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 killing of her 2-year-old daughter -- and who also admitted attacking two police officers who responded to the scene to try to save the girl's life -- was sentenced to decades behind bars on Thursday.

Cynthia Arce was sentenced to 25 years to life for killing her toddler, Gabriella Maria Boyd, in April of that year at her Mamaroneck home after losing a custody battle.

Supreme Court Justice Barry Warhit scolded Arce as he handed down her sentence.

"You took your daughter's life. You are in a special category of evil," Warhit said.

Dad Says Killed Girl Shouldn't Have Been in Mom's Care

The 2-year-old girl who died after police found her unconscious in a Westchester County home for the weekend was supposed to be removed from her mother's care a day earlier after a judge issued an order to transfer custody, an attorney for the girl's father tells News 4 New York. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Monday, April 30, 2018)

Stephen Boyd, father of the little girl, shared similar sentiments calling Arce "evil, selfish and the baby killer."

"I truly pray that you will suffer each and every day of that term and never be returned to the world outside of your cell," Boyd said.

Arce, who refused to speak during her sentencing, had been court-ordered to hand the toddler over to her father, Stephen Boyd, the day before the girl’s death, but refused to do so. Boyd and Arce had been in a two-year-long custody battle for the child before she died.

“She was covered with a blanket, her face was covered with a blanket, they were stuffed animals around her and there was a note by this defendant on top of Gabriella asking God to accept the child,” Assistant District Attorney Laura Murphy said Thursday.

Arce's attorney at the time of her arrest said his client was taking prescription medication and it may have affected her state of mind. He also said she suffered from postpartum psychosis.