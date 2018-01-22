A die-hard New York Mets fan’s attempt at taking prom pictures at Citi Field is going viral.

SILive.com reports Callie Quinn, a student at Staten Island’s New Dorp High School, sent a direct message to the Mets Twitter account asking the team if it would let her take prom photos on the field with some of her favorite players.

The team’s account responded with just one demand: Get 500,000 retweets. Although no small feat, if she does reach the total, she’ll be invited to Citi Field on May 18 to take photos wearing her prom dress, SILive reports.

Quinn’s Twitter account, @callieshayeeex3, now has a pinned post of the message using the hashtag #CalliesMetsProm. As of Monday morning, the post had more than 200,000 retweets, which is still about 300,000 retweets shy of the mark.

The post has since gone viral, gaining support from actors, current baseball players and even the Mets’ mascot, Mr. Met.