A Yonkers man is facing multiple charges for posing as an investor and defrauding three people of nearly $200,000 of their life savings, authorities say.

John Nemec, 47, allegedly told his victims that he left his short-lived employment as a police officer years ago to become a success in the film industry and in the stock market, according to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino.

Nemec would allegedly then show his victims a fraudulent investment account that said he had over $58 million in personal investments.

Scarpino says that once Nemec gained his victims’ trust, he would convince them to transfer their life savings to him and his co-conspirator “under the guise that their money would be held and invested on their behalf,” but once the savings were transferred, “Nemec orchestrated the withdrawal of their money for his own personal use.”

Nemec stole about $50,285 from his first victim between August 2010 and October 2010, officials say. He allegedly stole about $4,900 from his next victim in May 2011.

Officials also say that Nemec and a co-conspirator stole about $137,068 from a third victim between June 2011 and October 2012.

According to Scarpino, Nemec learned that he was being investigated for his crimes in March 2014 and started evading investigators, apparently fleeing at one point to Spain, until he was arrested Wednesday in LaGrange, New York.

Nemec faces multiple charges including, grand larceny, scheme to defraud and conspiracy.

He is due in court May 15. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

It was not immediately clear if Nemec retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

