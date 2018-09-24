What to Know A Bronx man is facing numerous charges in connection with allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times in front of her children

A Bronx man is facing numerous charges in connection with allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times in front of her children and then trying to flee the country, prosecutors say.

Wilson Rojas, 32, was indicted on attempted murder in the second-degree and assault in the first-degree, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Monday.

According to the investigation, on Aug. 27, 2018, Rojas allegedly went to the home of his former girlfriend, kicked the door open and stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife in her arms and chest in front of her two children — one of them also being Rojas’ child.

The victim was aided by four New York Police Department Police Officers who responded to the scene and applied a tourniquet before paramedics arrived.

Prosecutors say that the multiple stabbings the victim sustained caused massive blood loss and required multiple surgeries. She also allegedly sustained nerve damage on her left arm.

After the attack, Rojas purchased a ticket and called the victim’s friends and family from John F. Kennedy Airport and told them that he killed his ex, prosecutors say.

Rojas was arrested on the tarmac before he left the country to the Dominican Republic.

Rojas is due back in court Oct. 3.

Attorney information for Rojas was not immediately available.