A man on a walker was hit and killed by a train at a Queens subway station Tuesday evening, according to police.

The 58-year-old man was resting against his walker at the 74th Street station in Jackson Heights when he was hit by a passing train around 7:30 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are currently investigating the incident.