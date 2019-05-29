80-Year-Old New York Man Charged With Murder of Daughter-In-Law Added to FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

80-Year-Old New York Man Charged With Murder of Daughter-In-Law Added to FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List

By Joe Valiquette

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    

    What to Know

    • Hudson Valley man charged with murdering his daughter-in-law in 2012, was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, authorities announced

    • Eugene Palmer was charged by the Rockland County DA’s office with shooting and killing 39-year-old Tammy Pannirello Palmer

    • The FBI says Palmer should be considered armed and dangerous

    A Hudson Valley man who vanished into a state park after allegedly murdering his daughter-in-law in 2012 has been added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list, according to law enforcement authorities.

    The announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at the FBI office in Rye, New York.

    Eugene Palmer was charged by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office with shooting and killing 39 year-old Tammy Pannirello Palmer on Sept. 24, 2012 in the driveway of her Haverstraw property after walking her children to catch the school bus. News 4 had previously reported that Palmer’s sister said Palmer had been feuding with his daughter-in-law prior to her death.

    According to authorities, Palmer developed a strained relationship with his daughter-in-law as her marriage to Palmer's son deterioated. Haverstraw Police Detective Michael Cruger said a judge even issued an order of protection.

    Palmer, 80, is described by the FBI as an experienced hunter, outdoorsman, and car enthusiast, was last seen entering Harriman State Park. He has eluded capture since.

    A federal arrest warrant charging Palmer with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued in June 2013.

    Palmer is described as 5’10”, 220 lbs, balding, with brown eyes and having a deformed left thumb.

    A reward of $30,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of Palmer.

    The FBI says Palmer should be considered armed and dangerous.

