A New York man is facing charges in connection to an alleged rent scam targeting the immigrant community and others in Northern Westchester, officials announced.

Jeffrey Pena, of Thornwood, was arraigned Thursday on eight counts of scheme to defraud, the Office of the District Attorney of Westchester said.

According to prosecutors, Pena allegedly posted hand-written flyers in local businesses or told people he had an apartment available to rent. He would then allegedly ask for money up front and take between $1,700 and $3,600 from his victims, but never ended up renting the apartments to them.

Prosecutors say the earliest incident for which he is facing charges allegedly took place in May 2017, while the most recent took place last month.

Pena surrendered to Mount Pleasant Police Thursday and was later arraigned. He was released on bail and ordered to surrender his passport.

His next town court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Attorney information for Pena was not immediately available.

“Because immigrants are often exploited for their vulnerability, we believe they should know their rights and seek help without fear of reprisal.” Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. said. “Most importantly, we want to make sure immigrants know they can reach out to our office whether they are victims of a crime or witnesses to a crime.”

Prosecutors urge immigrants that are victims of any crime — or think they might be victims — to come forward, even if they do not speak English or fully know the laws, by calling the Office of Immigrant Affairs Hotline at (914) 995-1616. Translators are available.

The office can also be reached by sending an e-mail to oia@westchesterda.net.