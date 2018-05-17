A Manhattan attorney who was captured on video threatening to call ICE on Spanish-speaking cafe staff ran away from a NBC reporter Thursday. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Manhattan lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on workers at a Midtown cafe -- just because he heard them speaking Spanish -- appears to be fleeing the fierce backlash his tirade has sparked, as he was captured on video running from an NBC News reporter on Thursday.

When confronted by an NBC News reporter on the street near his apartment building in Manhattan Thursday, Aaron Schlossberg refused to respond when asked if he wanted to apologize to the people he disparaged in his racist tirade.

Wearing sunglasses and a beanie cap, he walked for several streets trying to catch a cab, never making a single comment or answering a question. After failing to hail a cab, he ran away from the NBC News crew.

Schlossberg's racist rant, caught on video by a fellow customer, had more than 5 million views online in two day, and fallout for the lawyer since the video went viral has been unrelenting.

Security at the Madison Avenue building where Schlossberg has an office told The Daily News the attorney would be barred from entering.

"If he comes here, we're going to kick him out," a building security member told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, congressman Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. sent a letter Thursday to the disciplinary committee that oversees lawyers in New York state to file a formal complaint against Schlossberg. And a Change.org petition to have the attorney disbarred had more than 9,000 signatories by Thursday.

Fury against Schlossberg was manifesting online in classically snarky ways, too: by late Wednesday, his law office was inundated with one-star reviews on Yelp, forcing the site to suspend reviews for the business; a Google review of his office briefly turned up a sly one-line description reading "Spanish restaurant"; and a GoFundMe page was set up to send a mariachi band to Schlossberg's office.

"Raising $500 to send a Mariachi band to cheer up the staff and attorneys at The Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg Esq. after a difficult day," the fundraising page declared. "We are requesting the band to sing the famous, endearing and warm Spanish children's song La Cucuracha."

The page, called Mariachis for Aaron, raised $1,000 of its $500 goal in less than a day.

Schlossberg's rant was recorded on Tuesday at sandwich shop Fresh Kitchen on Madison Avenue between 39th and 40th. Emily Serrano said she was speaking with her server — who speaks both Spanish and English — in Spanish, when she heard a man yelling next to her.

"He's screaming at the guy serving him, 'Give me my f***ing sandwich, you shouldn't be speaking Spanish, I feel disrespected, go back to your country,'" Serrano said. NBC 4 cannot independently verify what happened before or after the video Serrano shot.

"Your staff are speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English... every person I listen to... this is America!" he says in the video.

Speaking about the Fresh Kitchen staff, he goes on to say he guesses they're not documented. "So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country. If they have the balls to come here and live off my money, I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here, the least they can do is speak English," he says.

"If you intend on running a place in midtown Manhattan your staff should be should speak English."

He then told Serrano to "go back to Guatemala." Serrano is of Puerto Rican descent, born in New York. At that point she said she decided to call police. While on the phone to the dispatcher, Schlossberg left, she said.

A spokesperson for Fresh Kitchen said the staff were "in awe" of what happened. They said the cafe welcomes people from all cultures, and that everyone has a mind of their own. "But in public area, disturbing others or making comments like that is not right at all."