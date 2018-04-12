New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek yells instructions to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Wednesday in Cleveland.

The New York Knicks have dismissed head coach Jeff Hornacek, News 4 has learned.

The news of Hornacek's firing comes after the Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night 110-98. Hornacek finished with a 60-104 record in two seasons with the Knicks.

The Knicks ended their season with a 29-53 record and finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.





Hornacek is still owed $5 million and had one year left on his contract.

The next Knicks coach will be the team's 11th since Jeff Van Gundy resignedin the 2001-02 season.



The Knicks have lost 50 games or more for four straight years. The Knicks missed the playoffs both seasons under Hornacek.

The firing was first reported by ESPN.

Hornacek was hired in 2016 by Phil Jackson and lasted just one more season after Jackson and the team parted ways last summer. President Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry apparently weren't pleased with the results, though they knew the Knicks were rebuilding with younger players.

The Knicks began to tail off toward the middle of the season and then completely collapsed late after All-Star Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL on Feb. 6.

